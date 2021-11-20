CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as DePaul narrowly beat Western Illinois 84-80 on Saturday night.
Brandon Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-0). Nick Ongenda added 15 points and three blocks. David Jones had 12 points.
Luka Barisic scored a career-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (3-1). Trenton Massner added 16 points and eight rebounds. Will Carius had 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
