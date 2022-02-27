CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points as DePaul turned back St. John's 99-94 on Sunday.
David Jones had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Demons (14-14, 5-13 Big East Conference). Yor Anei added 10 points and four blocks.
Julian Champagnie had 26 points for the Red Storm (15-13, 7-10). Aaron Wheeler added 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Posh Alexander had 18 points and eight rebounds.
The Blue Demons evened the season series against the Red Storm. St. John's defeated DePaul 89-84 on Jan. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.