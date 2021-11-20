NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mark Freeman had a career-high 34 points to lift Illinois State to a 105-100 overtime win over Bucknell on Saturday night.
Freeman was outscored by the Bison's Andrew Funk, who had a career-high 38 points and added eight rebounds.
Sy Chatman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State (2-2). Josiah Strong added 12 points.
Elvin Edmonds IV had 18 points for the Bison (1-3). Andre Screen added 11 points. Xander Rice, the Bison's second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-14 shooting.
