VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Damaria Franklin had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Illinois-Chicago edged past Valparaiso 74-70 in overtime on Saturday.
Kevin Johnson had 17 points and nine assists for Illinois-Chicago (1-1). Zion Griffin added 10 points. Jamie Ahale had six rebounds.
Thomas Kithier scored a career-high 28 points and had 11 rebounds for Valpo (0-2). Kevion Taylor added 16 points. Sheldon Edwards had 13 points and four blocks.
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
