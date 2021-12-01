MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin had a career-high 22 points as South Alabama routed Southern Miss 85-55 on Wednesday night.
Franklin was perfect from the floor, making 10 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds. The Jaguars opened the game with a 24-4 run.
Jay Jay Chandler had 16 points and six assists for South Alabama (7-2), which won its sixth consecutive game. Diante Smith added 11 points and five assists. Alex Anderson had 10 points.
Tyler Stevenson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-4). Walyn Napper added 16 points and eight assists. Isaih Moore had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
