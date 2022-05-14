ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open on Saturday.
The New Zealander bogeyed early in his third round at Rinkven International to slip further off the pace, but birdied his next hole, and reeled off five more coming home in a 5-under-par 66.
Fox won his second European tour title in February in the United Arab Emirates, and has two top-10s this month.
“I have been in contention the last couple of weeks as well and not really done much on Sunday, so I am looking forward to being in the mix again,” Fox said. “Sam Horsfield is playing some good golf as well, so hopefully we will have a good tussle tomorrow.”
Fox was at 11 under overall, one shot ahead of Horsfield, the co-leader in the first two rounds.
The English golfer was one off the lead after a bogey on the ninth, then two in front after a birdie on the 11th. But he parred the rest of the way for a second straight 69.
Yannik Paul of Germany had sole hold of third at 9 under after a birdie-birdie finish for a 68. He has an eye on his first tour win.
