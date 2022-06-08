Washington Mystics (8-5, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-9, 1-4 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Sylvia Fowles leads Minnesota into a matchup against Washington. Fowles is 10th in the WNBA averaging 16.5 points per game.
The Lynx have gone 1-3 at home. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Fowles leads the Lynx with 10.3 boards.
The Mystics have gone 4-2 away from home. Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 5.6.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 78-66 in the last matchup on May 9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fowles is shooting 64.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.8 points for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.
Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.
INJURIES: Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson: out (quad).
Mystics: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
