MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had a career-high 39 points as Sacramento State held off Montana 72-71 on Saturday night.
Trialing by three, 72-69, Lonnell Martin Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left for Montana, but drew a foul. He hit the first two free throws to pull the Grizzlies within a point, but missed the third.
Fowler converted all 10 of his free throws.
William FitzPatrick had 17 points for Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Komagum had nine rebounds.
Josh Bannan had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-13, 11-9). Cameron Parker added 14 points. Brandon Whitney had 11 points.
The Hornets leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Sacramento State 65-58 on Dec. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.