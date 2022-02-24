SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler tossed in 23 points and Sacramento State breezed to an 83-51 victory over Idaho on Thursday night.
Cameron Wilbon had 15 points for the Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky Conference), who snapped a four-game skid at home. William FitzPatrick added 15 points and seven rebounds. Zach Chappell had 12 points and seven assists.
Sacramento State totaled 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.
Mikey Dixon had 13 points to lead the Vandals (8-19, 5-12). Tanner Christensen added 10 rebounds.
The Hornets evened the season series against the Vandals. Idaho defeated Sacramento State 73-72 on Jan. 22.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.