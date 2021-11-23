SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Sacramento State topped UC Davis 75-63 on Tuesday night.
Zach Chappell had 13 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (3-2). Jonathan Komagum pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Caleb Fuller had 16 points for the Aggies (2-2). Elijah Pepper added 10 points and eight rebounds. Christian Anigwe had 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.