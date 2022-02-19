POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 29 points and William FitzPatrick scored 21 points and Sacramento State beat Idaho State 80-75 on Saturday night.
Jonathan Komagum had 11 points for Sacramento State (7-16, 3-13 Big Sky Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak and scored a season-high 47 points after halftime.
Liam Sorensen scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Bengals (6-19, 4-12). Malik Porter added 17 points. Aj Burgin had 16 points.
The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Sacramento State defeated Idaho State 61-60 on Jan. 27.
