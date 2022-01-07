TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese scored 20 points and the No. 4 Arizona women used a dominant third quarter to beat Washington State 60-52 on Friday night.
The game was the first in three weeks for the Wildcats (11-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12).
It was the 100th victory for Arizona coach Adia Barnes, a former player for the WNBA Storm. Barnes has a 100-66 record and the Wildcats are 11-0 for the second time in three seasons.
Reese, a senior forward, was 8 of 14 from the field and moved into 10th on the school career scoring list with 1,306 points. She added seven rebounds and three steals.
WSU (9-5, 1-2) led 24-23 at halftime, outscoring Arizona 19-10 in the second quarter. The Wildcats retook the lead on a Reese layup midway through the third quarter and then used a 15-0 run to build a 46-31 edge after three periods. The run included a four-point play from Madi Conner, a three-point play from Reese and three-pointers from Helena Pueyo and Sam Thomas.
Arizona outscored WSU 23-7 in the third but was outscored 45-37 in the other three quarters.
Krystal Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The Cougars, who went scoreless for the final 4:47 of the third, scored the first six points of the fourth to reduce Arizona's lead to nine points. A three-pointer by Krystal Leger-Walker cut the deficit to 53-49 with 1:23 to go, and younger sister Charlisse Leger-Walker made a three-pointer with 47.8 seconds remaining to cut Arizona's lead to 54-52.
WSU coach Kamie Ethridge was called for a technical foul with 41.7 seconds left for arguing an off-the-ball call on guard Johanna Teder, and Arizona’s Thomas made three of four free throws before Reese sealed the victory with a layup with 26.2 seconds left to make it 59-52.
Arizona held WSU scoreless for the almost the first four minutes of the game, with the Cougars missing 10 of their first 11 shots. They made eight of their next 13, including a three-pointer by Teder to give WSU its first lead at 24-21 with 46 seconds left in the first half.
Washington State dropped to 0-5 all time against teams ranked in the AP top five. Three of those have come this season, with WSU losing 62-34 to No. 5 North Carolina State in the Bahamas in November and 82-44 at home to No. 2 Stanford on Jan. 2.
Arizona honored perhaps the greatest player in program history after the game, inducting Aari McDonald to the Ring of Honor. McDonald, now playing for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, led Arizona to the NCAA title game in April and was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was the conference Player of the Year in 2020-21. McDonald started her college career at Washington.
