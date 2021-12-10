State health officials confirmed the first case of omicron Friday in Whatcom County, making it the fourth Washington county to report at least one case of the latest COVID-19 variant.
The man who tested positive for omicron was fully vaccinated and is in isolation, according to a Whatcom County Health Department news release. Officials did not say if the man, who is in his 30s, had been traveling or was exposed to someone who was ill.
Additionally, five new omicron cases were confirmed Friday in King County, according toPublic Health - Seattle & King County
. Information was only immediately available for three cases of the five, and of those three cases, the individuals reported having recently traveled within the U.S. but not internationally and none were hospitalized.
A total of six cases have been confirmed in the King County.
"Omicron is now circulating and we expect that infections will continue to increase over the next several weeks," the public health agency wrote in an update.
Officials confirmed the three first cases of omicron Dec. 4 in Thurston, Pierce and King counties. King County's first case of omicron was confirmed after a woman in her 20s tested positive. The woman hadn't traveled recently, indicating the variant was spreading locally but there was no evidence of widespread exposure, Public Health - Seattle & King County said in an update.
Nearly all reported cases of omicron in the U.S. have resulted in mild illness, but most individuals were vaccinated,
according to theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though much remains unknown about the variant, health officials reported that the variant spreads more easily than previous COVID variants, according to theCDC.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.