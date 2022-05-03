Washington State’s frontcourt, depleted this offseason by the NCAA’s transfer portal, bounced back with a blue-chip recruit.
The Cougar men on Tuesday morning announced the addition of 7-footer Adrame Diongue, a four-star prospect and one of the top-50 players of the 2022 class, according to ESPN. The Senegal native and AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona) product is WSU’s No. 2-rated recruit since 2000, per 247Sports.
Diongue visited Pullman last month and committed Tuesday shortly before signing. He chose the Cougars over a loaded offer sheet that included Kansas, Texas Tech and Illinois. Diongue was reportedly also receiving interest from UNLV, Kentucky and LSU.
“I decided to commit to Washington State because they have a great program and know how to develop players like myself,” Diongue told ESPN. “The offensive style they play, along with their tough defense, makes me feel I could really fit in and help the team.
“They did a good job with Mouhamed Gueye, one of the players I know personally and they’ve been recruiting me for over a year now. The coaching staff and head coach Kyle Smith have been tremendous from the start.”
Diongue, born near Dakar in Senegal, is in line to replace his fellow countryman in the Cougar lineup. Gueye, a 6-11 former four-star recruit from Dakar, entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal Monday after starting 33 games during his freshman season at WSU. Efe Abogidi, another high-potential Cougar big man, is also pursuing a transfer.
Although unsurprisingly raw in some areas – considering he’s only played basketball competitively for three years – Diongue is expected to make an immediate impact at the Pac-12 level. Measuring at 7-foot and 185 pounds with a 7-6 wingspan, Diongue is a formidable shot-blocker who launches off his feet quickly and covers ground smoothly.
“I run the floor well, grab rebounds and block everything,” he told recruiting site On3.com earlier this year.
He broke out last year with AZ Compass Prep, an elite hoops academy that travels around the country and competes against some of the nation’s top talents. Diongue averaged 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, according to his MaxPreps profile. The Dragons compiled a 24-5 record and ended last season as Arizona’s top-ranked team. They made a second consecutive trip to the GEICO Nationals in Florida.
Diongue, playing against other four- and five-star prospects, blocked nine shots in three games over the past two seasons at Nationals.
“AD is an elite athlete who protects the rim and runs the floor,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said, quoted in a news release. “He is emerging as an excellent offensive player under the tutelage of Ed Gibson of AZ Compass Prep, which has rapidly become one of the best prep programs in the country.”
