WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Foster tied his career high with 27 points as Howard defeated Delaware State 85-72 on Saturday.
Steve Settle III had 15 points for Howard (12-10, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Randall Brumant added 13 points and four blocks. Elijah Hawkins had 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Myles Carter tied a career high with 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-19, 0-9), who have now lost 17 games in a row. John Stansbury added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. D'Marco Baucum had 12 points.
The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Howard defeated Delaware State 69-64 last Monday.
