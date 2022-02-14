PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 22 points as Howard topped Maryland Eastern Shore 77-71 on Monday night.
Randall Brumant had 16 points for Howard (13-10, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Steve Settle III added 16 points. Elijah Hawkins had 10 points and eight assists.
Kevon Voyles had 14 points for the Hawks (8-12, 3-6). Mike Mensah and Donchevell Nugent added 11 points each.
The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Howard defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 72-64 on Feb. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.