DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 21 points as Howard edged past Delaware State 69-64 on Monday night.
Randall Brumant had 13 points for Howard (10-10, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Steve Settle III had five assists.
Myles Carter had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-17, 0-7), who have now lost 15 games in a row. Martez Robinson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Chris Sodom had nine rebounds and four blocks.
