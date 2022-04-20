Re: “President Biden to visit Seattle next Friday” [April 15, Local News]:
I find it somewhat incongruous that President Joe Biden will be celebrating Earth Day tomorrow in the Pacific Northwest and likely meet with Gov. Jay Inslee when they’ll rely on conveyances such as jets, automobiles and police motorcades that use enormous amounts of fossil fuels.
Can’t the president and governor just Zoom their participation to the local events?
Robert F. Smith, Lake Stevens
