LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday as a senior advisor.
Bergevin was fired by Montreal on Nov. 28, ending a 10-year run with the Canadiens.
“I’ve enjoyed my time away, but I’m excited to join the L.A. Kings and become an active part of helping the team reach its objectives,” Bergevin said in a statement.
The 56-year-old Bergevin played 20 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman.
“Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.”
