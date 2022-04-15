A little over two years ago, Greg Olson was happily anticipating a springtime full of Federico Fellini. The longtime film curator at Seattle Art Museum was proud to have been one of only a few North American venues approved to show 10 newly restored films celebrating the centennial of the great Italian filmmaker. All was ready for the series, which would begin in mid-March; the program was set and tickets were sold. What could go wrong? Well, you know how this far-too-familiar pandemic storyline plays out.
Fast-forward to today, and things look a little different. Olson is no longer employed by SAM: He was furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic, then told in December 2020 that his position was being eliminated. But that Fellini series, canceled in 2020, is finally here — brought by Olson in his new capacity as an independent film presenter in collaboration with Festa Italiana Seattle, in the SAM auditorium where he created and ran an acclaimed film program for nearly five decades. “Fellini Springtime” will begin April 28 with “The White Sheik” and "Toby Dammit" and continue every Thursday through June 23, concluding with “Amarcord.”
Still processing the shock of losing his position at SAM — where Olson spent his entire career, programming his first film series in 1972 — Olson said he considered presenting the Fellini films elsewhere. But he was drawn back to SAM’s auditorium, a place he knows as intimately as his own home. “I have such a bond with the fans of what I was doing,” he said. “That really made me want to do it down there.”
Though a part-time employee, Olson created SAM’s film program from scratch, evolving a format in which he presented a Thursday-night series every quarter: film noir in the fall (his Film Noir Cycle was believed to be the longest-running noir series in the world), screwball comedies in summer, a filmmaker or actor tribute or a selection of films from a particular country or era in winter and spring. He would also show stand-alone films connected to or inspired by SAM exhibits. Known for his contacts in the national and international archival film world and his ability to acquire rare films for exhibition, he attended every screening: greeting the regulars, introducing the films, creating a film-loving community.
The loss of Olson’s popular programming — the film noir series, in particular, regularly sold out
— was upsetting to members of his audience and the local film community, a number of whom sent letters to SAM asking that he be reinstated. “These decisions, if indeed they are permanent, are a disservice to the city, to its aesthetic life, its life of the imagination, and its longstanding support of that upstart medium of cinema,” wrote Lyall Bush, chair of the film and media department at Cornish College of the Arts.
Academy Award-winning film editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who has on multiple occasions presented films by her late husband Michael Powell at SAM, wrote, “I appeal urgently to you to please keep the Seattle Art Museum Film Program alive, and to allow Greg Olson to continue his important work of exhibiting and elucidating the art of film, its history and aesthetics and (its) sociopolitical thoughts and multicultural impact. Seattle will be robbed of a unique resource if you do not.”
At this time, the fate of film programming at SAM — with or without Olson — remains a question mark. Declining an interview, SAM associate director of public relations Rachel Eggers said in a statement that the museum could not comment on specific staffing decisions. “At this time,” the statement read, “we don’t have updates on the future of SAM Films, but we look forward to sharing with the community when we do.”
The journey to “Fellini Springtime” began several years ago, when Olson emailed Cinecittà — the legendary Rome production studios where Fellini made many of his films, and where the filmmaker lay in state after his death in 1993 — asking for SAM to be considered as a presenter of the films during the centennial year. In celebration, Cinecittà had partnered with the Fellini Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation and Gucci to fund and create new digital restorations of 10 classic Fellini films, to be presented as a centennial series.
“They were going to, so to speak, award it to roughly 10 venues in North America,” Olson said, and his program was named as one of them: “I don’t know how, maybe some grace was involved of some kind, but they wanted me to present it.” Other venues, Olson said, included the Toronto International Film Festival, New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Harvard Film Archive and the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive. All of them, of course, had to cancel their 2020 plans. As did Olson, who stayed home, worked on his new book about filmmaker David Lynch (his first, “Beautiful Dark,” came out in 2008), and wondered if and when the movies — and his life’s work — would return.
As film exhibition slowly began to reemerge last year, Olson closely watched the other venues online. “At some point,” he said, “the web traffic started to indicate that the other participants were definitely planning on following through.” No longer employed by SAM, Olson needed a new plan if he were to bring the films to Seattle — but he had self-produced film series before, and “I knew I could do it.”
Though showing at SAM, “Fellini Springtime” is not being presented by the museum: Olson, with the help of Festa Italiana and a handful of financial sponsors — all longtime supporters of his work — is renting the space, as any third-party presenter would. (One of those sponsors is Suzanne Ragen, an honorary member of SAM’s board of trustees. She declined to comment.) It’s not quite the way he originally envisioned presenting the series, but Olson is nonetheless excited to finally complete the unfinished business of the Fellini celebration.
“Fellini might be my all-time favorite director,” Olson said in a telephone conversation this month. In an email, he elaborated on his feelings, writing, “Fellini’s sensibility is vast and all-embracing. He believes in a core of goodness and love within everyone, even those with the darkest intentions. He’s tender towards those who suffer, victims of injustice, deceit, dislocation, plagued by their own lack of direction and meaning in life. But Fellini gives them transcendent glimpses, and more sustained experiences, of hope, a path to a better life, touches of grace.
“In Fellini’s cinema life is a profound spiritual journey and a rollicking circus — all at once. He evokes the deepest existential mysteries in emotional surges of stunning artistic pleasure and jolly informality, the organic flow of earthy, organic life, even if it’s dressed in Prada and Gucci.”
The Fellini series will be structured much like Olson’s previous SAM series: Thursday-night screenings for nine weeks (the first evening includes two films). He plans to introduce each film from the stage, as he did during his SAM tenure, and looks forward to seeing some of his regulars again.
“Our hopes are that the Fellini festival will sell out, and I think it will because Seattle knows that artist mostly because of Greg,” said Jeannine Gregoire, one of the series' sponsors and a longtime fan of Olson’s work — so much so that, when she moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, she asked Olson to help her curate a noir series for that city. "The repository that is Greg Olson on film, and the connections that he has — you can’t find that anywhere else, to my knowledge.”
Olson’s considering taking the cumbersome steps to set himself up to become a full nonprofit entity complete with a board of directors, though he's a bit reluctant to do so. He looks forward, he said, to perhaps partnering with other nonprofits, to share the art of film at various venues around town.
“I assumed that I would really enjoy getting back into the swing of things, and more than in my wildest thoughts do I enjoy it,” Olson said of working on the Fellini series. “I’m just cut out to share my sense of artistry with other people. So I’m really going to love doing this.”
