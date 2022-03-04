BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — The former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, has been charged with possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Officials said “between November 2014 and December 2015, Dennis “Denny” Doyle is alleged to have knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under twelve,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Doyle is expected to make his first court appearance Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Doyle, 73, served as a Beaverton’s councilman for more than a decade before he was elected mayor in 2008. He served three terms in the city’s top elected position, relinquishing the job in 2020 after he was beaten in a runoff election.
