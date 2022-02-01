LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans.
Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media Tuesday, a video that included the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.
Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated that the Trojans would be his choice.
