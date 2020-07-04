The coronavirus struck out a few major leaguers Saturday.

Former Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez was among them. His agent, Wilfredo Polidor, tweeted Saturday night that Hernandez will skip the season because of concerns from the coronavirus.

Hernandez was starting his first season with the Atlanta Braves after he and the Mariners went separate ways after the 2019 season. Hernandez was with the Braves on a minor-league deal.

https://twitter.com/wpolidor19/status/1279603934877925379

He wasn’t the only one impacted by the virus.

Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman was among those who tested positive for COVID-19. David Price announced he won’t play this season.

On this Fourth of July, even the return of baseball didn’t offer much cause for celebration.

As teams prepared to start their

pandemic-shortened season, sobering examples of the game’s potential danger

took place at camps across the country.

Major League Baseball is getting ready

for a 60-game season that won’t include Price, a former Cy Young Award winner

who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February.

“After considerable thought and

discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best

interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,”

the five-time All-Star tweeted Saturday.

“I will miss my teammates and will be

cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m

sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you

next year,” Price said.

The 34-year-old Price said he was opting

out about five hours after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced Freeman had

tested positive along with Braves pitchers Will Smith and Touki Toussaint as

well as infielder Pete Kozma. Snitker said Smith and Toussaint were

asymptomatic and noted Kozma had a fever.

Freeman is “not feeling great,” Snitker

said.

“It will be a while before we can get him

back,” he said of the four-time All-Star first baseman.

It was uncertain whether Freeman would be

ready for the start of the season, scheduled for July 23.

The New York Yankees said All-Star

infielder DJ LeMahieu and pitcher Luis Cessa tested positive for COVID-19

before traveling to New York and were self-isolating at home. Manager Aaron

Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic and Cessa had mild symptoms.

Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez and

Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó also tested positive.

Due to concerns about medical privacy

laws, MLB isn’t making a practice of disclosing which players test positive.

For example, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the team doesn’t

intend to reveal to the general public if anyone has tested positive. The

Pittsburgh Pirates acknowledged there were positive tests within the

organization but didn’t get into specifics.

In the Braves’ case, the four players who

tested positive permitted Snitker to reveal their names. It’s a move he

applauded.

“For me, I think it’s good in the

industry and society, to know that this is a real deal,” Snitker said. “This

virus is real. It’s nothing to mess with.”

Snitker said Braves first base coach Eric

Young Sr. already has opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Houston’s Dusty Baker, who at 71 is the

oldest MLB manager, added that “I admire Freddie Freeman and his group for coming

out saying what the problem is. And hopefully this can get through to other

people, other young people.”

Indeed, the news surrounding Freeman

offered a reminder to players across the league that anyone is potentially

susceptible. Freeman joins Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon as

four-time All-Stars who have tested positive.

“It doesn’t matter — age, race,

ethnicity, religion,” Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun said. “Nobody is immune

from this thing. I think there are constant reminders when you see the amount

of athletes who have tested positive, the amount of big-name athletes who have

tested positive and you hear some of their stories.’’

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey

says he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of sitting out this season, assuming

the games are actually played. The six-time All-Star isn’t yet convinced there

will even be a season.

“The way I would project it is I wouldn’t

be surprised by anything at this point,” Posey said. “I wouldn’t be surprised

if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t

play a game at all and I wouldn’t be surprised if we played half the games.

That’s just the variability of this to me.”

“I just really think there’s no way we

can give a hard line answer one way or another to what this is going to look

like a week from now much less two months from now,” he said.

Posey’s comments came one day after

three-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he still doesn’t

“feel that comfortable” about playing this season with his wife expecting their

first child in August. Trout said he is planning to play at this point but that

much would depend on how he feels the next couple of weeks.

Texas Rangers outfielder Nick Solak said

that “after getting tested, just waiting for the results, there’s a level of

anxiety.” He acknowledged that anxiety might subside as the season wears on and

players get more accustomed to going through the tests.

The most frightening scene of the day

didn’t involve the coronavirus at all.

During the Yankees’ first official summer camp workout, Masahiro Tanaka got hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton’s live drive. Tanaka immediately collapsed and stayed own for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off.

The Yankees said in a statement that

Tanaka was responsive and walking under his own power. He was sent to New

York-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation.

That was the scariest moment of

baseball’s bizarre and eerie return to the Bronx.

Before they even began their first official

workout, Yankees players were startled mid-stretch around when someone set off

a firework just outside the ballpark that echoed throughout the empty stadium.

Similar bangs went off intermittently throughout the workout.

About 45 minutes after Tanaka was hit, a

deafening siren went off in Yankee Stadium, drowning out music playing through

the PA system for about 30 seconds. Emergency lights flashed around the stadium

for about five minutes, as well.