The coronavirus struck out a few major leaguers Saturday.
Former Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez was among them. His agent, Wilfredo Polidor, tweeted Saturday night that Hernandez will skip the season because of concerns from the coronavirus.
Hernandez was starting his first season with the Atlanta Braves after he and the Mariners went separate ways after the 2019 season. Hernandez was with the Braves on a minor-league deal.
He wasn’t the only one impacted by the virus.
Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman was among those who tested positive for COVID-19. David Price announced he won’t play this season.
On this Fourth of July, even the return of baseball didn’t offer much cause for celebration.
As teams prepared to start their
pandemic-shortened season, sobering examples of the game’s potential danger
took place at camps across the country.
Major League Baseball is getting ready
for a 60-game season that won’t include Price, a former Cy Young Award winner
who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February.
“After considerable thought and
discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best
interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,”
the five-time All-Star tweeted Saturday.
“I will miss my teammates and will be
cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m
sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you
next year,” Price said.
The 34-year-old Price said he was opting
out about five hours after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced Freeman had
tested positive along with Braves pitchers Will Smith and Touki Toussaint as
well as infielder Pete Kozma. Snitker said Smith and Toussaint were
asymptomatic and noted Kozma had a fever.
Freeman is “not feeling great,” Snitker
said.
“It will be a while before we can get him
back,” he said of the four-time All-Star first baseman.
It was uncertain whether Freeman would be
ready for the start of the season, scheduled for July 23.
The New York Yankees said All-Star
infielder DJ LeMahieu and pitcher Luis Cessa tested positive for COVID-19
before traveling to New York and were self-isolating at home. Manager Aaron
Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic and Cessa had mild symptoms.
Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez and
Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó also tested positive.
Due to concerns about medical privacy
laws, MLB isn’t making a practice of disclosing which players test positive.
For example, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the team doesn’t
intend to reveal to the general public if anyone has tested positive. The
Pittsburgh Pirates acknowledged there were positive tests within the
organization but didn’t get into specifics.
In the Braves’ case, the four players who
tested positive permitted Snitker to reveal their names. It’s a move he
applauded.
“For me, I think it’s good in the
industry and society, to know that this is a real deal,” Snitker said. “This
virus is real. It’s nothing to mess with.”
Snitker said Braves first base coach Eric
Young Sr. already has opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Houston’s Dusty Baker, who at 71 is the
oldest MLB manager, added that “I admire Freddie Freeman and his group for coming
out saying what the problem is. And hopefully this can get through to other
people, other young people.”
Indeed, the news surrounding Freeman
offered a reminder to players across the league that anyone is potentially
susceptible. Freeman joins Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon as
four-time All-Stars who have tested positive.
“It doesn’t matter — age, race,
ethnicity, religion,” Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun said. “Nobody is immune
from this thing. I think there are constant reminders when you see the amount
of athletes who have tested positive, the amount of big-name athletes who have
tested positive and you hear some of their stories.’’
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey
says he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of sitting out this season, assuming
the games are actually played. The six-time All-Star isn’t yet convinced there
will even be a season.
“The way I would project it is I wouldn’t
be surprised by anything at this point,” Posey said. “I wouldn’t be surprised
if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t
play a game at all and I wouldn’t be surprised if we played half the games.
That’s just the variability of this to me.”
“I just really think there’s no way we
can give a hard line answer one way or another to what this is going to look
like a week from now much less two months from now,” he said.
Posey’s comments came one day after
three-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he still doesn’t
“feel that comfortable” about playing this season with his wife expecting their
first child in August. Trout said he is planning to play at this point but that
much would depend on how he feels the next couple of weeks.
Texas Rangers outfielder Nick Solak said
that “after getting tested, just waiting for the results, there’s a level of
anxiety.” He acknowledged that anxiety might subside as the season wears on and
players get more accustomed to going through the tests.
The most frightening scene of the day
didn’t involve the coronavirus at all.
During the Yankees’ first official summer camp workout, Masahiro Tanaka got hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton’s live drive. Tanaka immediately collapsed and stayed own for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off.
The Yankees said in a statement that
Tanaka was responsive and walking under his own power. He was sent to New
York-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation.
That was the scariest moment of
baseball’s bizarre and eerie return to the Bronx.
Before they even began their first official
workout, Yankees players were startled mid-stretch around when someone set off
a firework just outside the ballpark that echoed throughout the empty stadium.
Similar bangs went off intermittently throughout the workout.
About 45 minutes after Tanaka was hit, a
deafening siren went off in Yankee Stadium, drowning out music playing through
the PA system for about 30 seconds. Emergency lights flashed around the stadium
for about five minutes, as well.