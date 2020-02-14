TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald showed her former team what they are missing.
McDonald, who transferred from Washington after freshman season, scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter when No. 12 Arizona pulled away from the Huskies for a 64-53 victory Friday night for the Wildcats’ 20th win.
McDonald was the Huskies’ third-leading scorer in 2016-17 behind Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor before leaving the program.
Last season, she was an honorable mention All-American after breaking Arizona’s single-season scoring record (890) when she was the nation’s third-leading scorer at 24.1 points per game.
Helena Pueyo had four three-pointers and 14 points for the Wildcats (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12), who have won seven of their last eight games. Cate Reese had 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Amari Carter scored 10 points and Sam Thomas blocked a career-high six shots.
The Wildcats shot 49% and made half of their 18 three-point attempts.
Leading 32-26 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run in the third to go ahead by double figures. Another 9-0 surge gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 19 with just under four minutes left in the game.
Amber Melgoza scored 22 points for the Huskies (11-13, 3-10), her 37th career 20-point game. Darcy Reese and Mai-loni Henson added 10 points each.
Arizona, then ranked No. 21, won at Washington 66-58 on Jan. 19.