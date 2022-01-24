BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former Olympic gymnastics champion Szilveszter Csollany died Monday at the age of 51 after spending weeks hospitalized with COVID-19, Hungarian sports officials said.
The Hungarian Olympic Committee and the country's gymnastics federation issued a joint statement confirming the death of Csollany, who won a gold medal in the men's rings competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He also won silver in 1996 in Atlanta and a world championship gold in 2002.
He was a six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, and the recipient of Hungary's “Sportsman of the Year” award in 2000 and 2002.
Csollany had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December, and spent several weeks on a ventilator.
