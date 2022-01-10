Even though Major League Baseball is mired in a lockout, team-organized workouts for minor league players not on the 40-man roster or part of the MLB Players Association can proceed as usual.
On Monday afternoon, Emanuel Sifuentes, the Mariners new director of player development, announced that 28 minor league pitchers in the organization were selected for the “Dominate The Zone Pitching Camp,” which started earlier that morning at the team’s minor league complex in Arizona.
The list includes right-hander Emerson Hancock, who is ranked No. 34 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects in baseball and eight other pitchers in the ranked in the Mariners’ Top 30 prospects list.
Formerly dubbed “Gas Camp,” and focusing on building pitch velocity, the new camp is now “an all-encompassing pitching camp that aims to make pitchers in the organization the best possible versions of themselves.”
The only notable absences from the list are Seattle’s top pitching prospect George Kirby, who is ranked No. 33 in Pipeline’s Top 100, right-hander Connor Phillips, who is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization and right-hander Taylor Dollard, who is ranked No. 25 in the organization.
List of camp attendees (alphabetically)
- Raúl Alcantara, 20, LHP: finished 8-1 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 games between the ACL Mariners and High-A Everett last season.
- Peyton Alford, 24, LHP: signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2021. He recorded a save in his organizational debut for the ACL Mariners on July 29.
- Dayeison Arias, 25, RHP: went 11-4 with a 2.08 ERA in 120 games in the Mariners organization since 2017. He’s struck out 230 batters in 160 career innings.
- Isaiah Campbell, 24, RHP: rated as the No. 18 prospect in the organization, he went 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in five games with High-A Everett last season. The right-hander was drafted by the Mariners in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Arkansas.
- Sam Carlson, 23, RHP: struck out 112 batters in 100 innings at Low-A Modesto in 2021 in his first season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Listed as the No. 24 prospect in the organization.
- Luis Curvelo, 21, RHP: went 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings in 37 games with Low-A Modesto last season.
- Pedro Da Costa, 18, RHP: has made one career minor league appearance, making his organizational debut on July 23, 2021 for the DSL Mariners.
- Will Fleming, 22, RHP: was drafted in the 11th round of the 2021 draft out of Wake Forest University. He went 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA in nine games in 2021.
- Natanael Garabitos, 21, RHP: struck out 57 batters in 40 2/3 innings in 12 games (seven starts) with the ACL Mariners last season.
- Emerson Hancock, 22, RHP: drafted in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2020 draft out of the University of Georgia. He made his organizational debut last season, going 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA with 17 walks and 43 strikeouts across 12 starts between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas.
- Joseph Hernandez, 21, RHP: holds a 7-4 record with 100 strikeouts in 80 career innings in the Mariners organization since he made his debut in 2018.
- Jordan Jackson, 23, RHP: selected in the 10th round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia Southern University. He has yet to make his professional debut.
- Jimmy Joyce, 22, RHP: selected in the 16th round of the 2021 draft out of Hofstra University. He posted a 3.22 ERA across six games last season.
- Jimmy Kingsbury, 22, RHP: drafted in the 17th round of the 2021 Draft out of Villanova University. He went 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA in eight games with Low-A Modesto last season.
- Travis Kuhn, 23, RHP: went 3-1 with five saves and a 3.93 ERA in 25 games across three levels last season. He made his Triple-A debut with Tacoma on May 21.
- Michael Limoncelli, 21, RHP: registered 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings between the ACL Mariners and High-A Everett last season.
- Adam Macko, 21, LHP: holds a 3.97 ERA in 18 games (11 starts) in his minor league career. He’s recorded 88 strikeouts across 56 2/3 innings. Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the organization.
- Bryce Miller, 23, RHP: drafted in the fourth round in 2021 out of Texas A&M University. He appeared in five games with Low-A Modesto and is the No. 20 prospect in the organization.
- Andrew Moore, 22, RHP: taken in the 14th round of the 2021 draft out of Chipola College (FL). He appeared in 14 games last season.
- Michael Morales, 19, RHP: drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft out East Pennsboro High School (PA). He made his organizational debut for the ACL Mariners, starting one game. No. 15 prospect in the system.
- Juan Pinto, 17, LHP: signed by Seattle as an amateur free agent on Feb. 5, 2021. Ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the system.
- Juan Querecuto, 21, RHP: begins his transition to pitcher. He’s appeared in 107 games in the Mariners organization as a position player, totaling 92 hits and 120 total bases in 390 at-bats.
- Adrian Quintana, 19, RHP: went 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA with nine walks and 64 strikeouts in 12 games with the DSL Mariners in 2021.
- Levi Stoudt, 24, RHP: posted a 7-3 record with a 3.31 ERA in 15 starts between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas last season. Selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Lehigh University, he’s the No. 9 prospect in the system.
- Devin Sweet, 25, RHP: holds a 15-12 record with three saves and a 3.62 ERA in 74 games (28 starts) in the Mariners organization since making his debut in 2018.
- Yeury Tatiz, 21, RHP: posted a 3.92 ERA in 11 games (six starts) with the ACL Mariners in 2021, striking out 45 batters in 39 innings.
- Brandon Williamson, 23, LHP: The No. 7 prospect in the organization, he made 19 starts between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas last season, posting a 3.39 ERA with 33 walks and 153 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings.
- Bryan Woo, 21, RHP: selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Cal Poly. He has yet to make his organizational debut.
