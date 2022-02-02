CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin has joined the Tigers as an assistant coach.
Austin will coach the offensive line, replacing Robbie Caldwell, who has moved to an off-the-field position.
Austin has signed a two-year contract worth $450,000 a season. Austin’s hiring was approved Wednesday by the school’s board of trustees. He had been an offensive analyst for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Austin played at Clemson from 2005-2009 and was twice named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.
He began coaching as a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2015. In 2019, Austin became offensive line coach at Georgia State for two seasons before returning to the Tigers staff last year.
Caldwell, a former Vanderbilt head coach, had his new position as director of player development and high school relations approved by the trustees.
