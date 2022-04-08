NEW YORK (AP) — More than 28% of Major League Baseball players were born outside the 50 states for the second straight season.
MLB said Friday that 275 of 975 players on expanded 28-man, opening-day rosters, injured lists, the restricted list and the bereavement list were born outside the 50 states.
The percentage was 28.2%, down from 28.3% last year and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic before resetting at 26 last year. The active limit this season begins at 28 before going back to 26 on May 2.
The Dominican Republic led with 99 players, followed by Venezuela with 67 and Cuba with 23. Puerto Rico was next with 16, followed by Mexico (13), Canada (12), Colombia (10), Japan (seven), Panama (six), Curaçao (five), South Korea (four) and Bahamas (three).
Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Taiwan and U.S. Virgin Islands had one each.
The 21 nations and territories tied 2018 for the highest total.
