Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $3.37 to $65.69.
BJ's Wholesale is reportedly ending its co-branded credit card partnership with the marketing services and customer loyalty program company.
Ford Motor Co., down $1.93 to $22.45.
The automaker is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.
Tegna Inc., up $1.01 to $20.19.
Standard General and Apollo Global Management are reportedly close to buying the broadcaster.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $5.27 to $162.
The maker of Dawn dish detergent and other consumer products reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $1.53 to $462.52.
The health insurer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Bank of America Corp., up 18 cents to $46.44.
The bank reported a solid profit gain during the fourth-quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts.
US Bancorp, down $4.82 to $57.37.
The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Morgan Stanley, up $1.72 to $95.73.
The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit rose and beat Wall Street forecasts.
