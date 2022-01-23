NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Elijah Ford had a season-high 20 points as Wagner won its ninth straight game, defeating Merrimack 71-57 on Sunday.
Ford shot 9 for 11 from the floor.
Zaire Williams had 16 points for Wagner (12-2, 6-0 Northeast Conference). Alex Morales added 12 points and six rebounds. Will Martinez had 11 points.
Jordan Minor had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (8-12, 3-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Mikey Watkins added 14 points. Malik Edmead had 14 points.
