NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 26 points and Jalen Cook had 19 points and Tulane beat East Carolina 86-66 on Saturday.
DeVon Baker added 12 points and Kevin Cross had 10 points and six assists for Tulane (10-10, 7-4 American Athletic Conference).
Vance Jackson had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (11-11, 2-8), who now have lost six straight.
Tristen Newton added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Johnson had eight rebounds and four blocks.
East Carolina defeated Tulane 88-80 on Jan. 5.
