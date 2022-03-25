Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died.
The band announced the news on social media, saying, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
Hawkins joined the Seattle-born band following the departure of original drummer William Goldsmith of Seattle's Sunny Day Real Estate.
Hawkins, along with his fellow band members, have been much in the spotlight recently, with theirRock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
,christening of Climate Pledge Arena, and the release of their horror-comedy movie
. The Foo Fighers are up for three Grammy Awards Sunday, and they have a planned concert at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 13.
