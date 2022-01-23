BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ahamadou Fofana posted 15 points as Canisius edged past St. Peter's 63-60 on Sunday.
Scott Hitchon hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining to give Canisius a 61-60 lead and Fofana provided the final margin with two free throws with 6 seconds to go.
Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius (7-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Hitchon added 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Hassan Drame had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Peacocks (7-7, 5-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Daryl Banks III added 13 points.
The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Peacocks. St. Peter's defeated Canisius 65-57 last Tuesday.
