BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ahamadou Fofana hit a 3-pointer with one second left to lift Canisius to a 65-64 win over Buffalo on Saturday.
David Skogman gave the Bulls a four-point lead in the final minute, but Xzavier Long rebounded his own miss and scored with :13 left to halve the deficit. Buffalo turned the ball over with :04 left and Fofana hit the game-winner.
Armon Harried had 20 points and Fofana finished with 16 as Canisius (3-9) ended its five-game losing streak. Scott Hitchon added 10 points and seven rebounds. Long had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Buffalo totaled 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Jeenathan Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls (6-4). Ronaldo Segu added 12 points. Tra'Von Fagan had 12 points and nine rebounds.
