PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier underwent back surgery on Friday and will miss the rest of the season.
Couturier was the Flyers' top line center but had missed the last 17 games with the injury. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in the offseason. He ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.
The Flyers are 3-11-3 without Couturier. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.
