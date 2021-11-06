MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Marcis Floyd returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a 2-point conversion attempt for two points as Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 32-27 on Saturday.
Floyd added seven tackles and a sack.
Damonta Witherspoon and quarterback DJ Williams scored early touchdowns for the Racers, then Floyd intercepted a Willie Miller pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown and a 24-7 lead. The Racers led 27-7 at halftime, then in the second half managed just Aaron Baum's third field goal of the game and Floyd's return of Miller's 2-point conversion pass attempt.
Williams had 137 passing yards and 83 on the ground. Witherspoon led Murray State (4-5, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) with 87 yards rushing.
Miller led the Golden Eagles (3-6, 1-3) in rushing and Quinton Cross had seven receptions for 106 yards. David Gist ran for two touchdowns.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.