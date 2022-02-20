WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Moses Flowers had 24 points as Hartford edged past Stony Brook 74-70 on Sunday.
Austin Williams had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Hartford (9-17, 7-7 America East Conference). David Shriver added 12 points. Briggs McClain had 11 points.
Tykei Greene had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Seawolves (16-12, 8-7). Anthony Roberts added 13 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 11 points.
Stony Brook defeated Hartford 88-82 last Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.