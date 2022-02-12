FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 38 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 89-82 in overtime on Saturday.
Cyrus Largie had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (17-9, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Kevin Samuel added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Caleb Catto had 12 points.
Chase Johnston tied a career high with 24 points for the Hatters (11-14, 5-7). Stephan Swenson added 14 points. Christiaan Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Stetson 93-91 on Jan. 18.
