FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel and Austin Richie scored 18 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast narrowly beat Eastern Kentucky 77-73 on Thursday.
Samuel also grabbed 14 rebounds, and Cyrus Largie added 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-8, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Jomaru Brown had 20 points for the Colonels (10-11, 2-5). Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tariq Balogun had 10 points and seven rebounds. Curt Lewis had 12 rebounds.
