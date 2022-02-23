LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 43 points as Florida Gulf Coast got past Liberty 82-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Dunn-Martin hit 12 of 13 foul shots. He added six assists.
Cyrus Largie had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (19-10, 9-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kevin Samuel added 10 rebounds.
Darius McGhee had 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Flames (20-10, 11-4). Blake Preston added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Rode had 15 points.
Keegan McDowell, who was second on the Flames in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, had 3 points. He shot 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).
The Eagles leveled the season series against the Flames. Liberty defeated Florida Gulf Coast 78-75 on Jan. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.