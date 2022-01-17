ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 22 points as Florida A&M defeated Mississippi Valley State 78-70 on Monday night.
DJ Jones had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (5-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keith Littles added 14 points. Bryce Moragne had 13 points and six assists.
Florida A&M totaled 46 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 31 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 1-5). Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 11 points.
