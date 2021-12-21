TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The men's basketball game between Florida A&M and Arizona State has been canceled due to an arena power outage.
Both teams agreed to cancel Tuesday's game after a facilities issue caused a power outage at Desert Financial Arena.
The cancelation comes as games across the country are being postponed or canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases.
The women's game between UC Irvine and Arizona State, originally scheduled to be played before the men's game at Desert Financial Arena, was moved to the Sun Devils' practice facility. The game was not open to the public.
