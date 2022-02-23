LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 20 points as Bellarmine edged past Lipscomb 76-73 on Wednesday night.
Juston Betz had 16 points for Bellarmine (17-12, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Penn added 16 points. Garrett Tipton had 13 points.
Will Pruitt had 18 points for the Bisons (12-18, 5-10). Greg Jones added 13 points. Trae Benham had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bisons for the season. Bellarmine defeated Lipscomb 77-71 on Jan. 15.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
