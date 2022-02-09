JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming matched his career high with 25 points as Bellarmine narrowly beat North Florida 73-70 on Wednesday night.
Ethan Claycomb had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (14-11, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sam DeVault added 12 points. Dylan Penn had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Bellarmine scored 48 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Emmanuel Adedoyin had 12 points for the Ospreys (7-18, 3-8). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Hicklen had 10 points and six rebounds.
