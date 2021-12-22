EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jaden Ray totaled 13 points and seven assists and Sam Houston cruised to a 68-51 victory over North Carolina Central in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday.
Kian Scroggins added 10 points and Javion May grabbed seven rebounds for the Bearkats (5-8).
Ja'Darius Harris had 15 points for the Eagles (6-9). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Marque Maultsby had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.