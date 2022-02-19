EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Sam Houston beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-61 on Saturday night.
Demarkus Lampley had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bearkats (17-11, 12-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden Ray added 10 points.
Justin Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Vaqueros (7-20, 2-13), who have lost five straight. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and LaQuan Butler scored 10.
The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros on the season. Sam Houston defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-78 on Jan. 3.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.