Early national signing day is officially underway.
And, though new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and his as-of-yet incomplete coaching staff will plan for a more eventful signing day in February, the Huskies expect to receive national letters of intent from five prospects on Wednesday — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw.
As of 7:30 a.m., two of those recruits — Otton and Brailsford — had officially signed with Washington.
A 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end from Tumwater High School, Otton is the younger brother of departed Husky junior Cade Otton — who declared this offseason for the 2022 NFL Draft. Ryan is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, the No. 3 player in the state of Washington, the No. 9 tight end in the country and the No. 235 overall prospect in the 2022 class.
Otton chose the Huskies over offers from Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia and more.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Brailsford hails from Arizona prep powerhouse Saguaro High School and is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 6 player in his state and the No. 29 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class. He also received scholarship offers from Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oregon State, USC and more.
In the wake of former Husky head coach Jimmy Lake's firing, Brailsford stuck with his Washington commitment despite the fact that UW's next offensive line coach has yet to be named.
DeBoer is scheduled to meet the media in a press conference at 3 p.m.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
