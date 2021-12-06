MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Pepperdine defeated San Jose State 82-69 on Monday night.
Fisher made 9 of 11 shots from the field and added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Maxwell Lewis had 15 points, while Jade' Smith contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Trey Smith and Alvaro Cardenas Torre both scored 14 to pace the Spartans (4-4). Omari Moore pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds.
