Re: “Fish passage, dam removal studied as Seattle City Light aims to re-license three Skagit River dams” [Dec. 6, Local News]:
We can figure out how to get people up to walk around on the moon, but we can’t figure out how to get a bunch of salmon up over the top of a dam so they can swim upstream and spawn?
Are we just not smart enough or are our priorities wrong?
Ted Yellman, Bellevue
