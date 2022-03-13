LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds won its first game under American manager Jesse Marsch at the third attempt after beating bottom-of-the-table Norwich City 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Both teams came into the game in terrible form, each having lost all of their last five league matches.
Rodrigo opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Leeds appeared to have held on for all three points until Kenny McLean equalized for the visitors in the first minute of injury time. But Joe Gelhardt saved the home side's blushes with a winner three minutes later to send the Elland Road faithful home happy.
The win gives Leeds a cushion of four points from the relegation zone while Norwich remains bottom, five points from safety.
